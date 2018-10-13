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Custom Sig P320 OD Green Slide Build
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89 views • October 13, 2018
Customize your Sig P320 80% Ghost Build w/ Our OD Cerakoted Green Slide and Combine it with either an OD Green Frame, FDE Frame or Black Frame for unique P320 Ghost Gun.
P320 Compact Store: https://www.ghostguns.com/30-compact-9mm
Everything P320: https://www.ghostguns.com/28-sig-sauer
P320 Compact Store: https://www.ghostguns.com/30-compact-9mm
Everything P320: https://www.ghostguns.com/28-sig-sauer
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