© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Project Veritas Exposes Bredesen staff
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • October 13, 2018
Project Veritas Exposes Bredesen running against the Republican in Tennessee !
"We don't say that out of these walls." Bredesen staff say he is LYING about Kavanaugh vote. They say if elected, he will be a good Democrat.
"We don't say that out of these walls." Bredesen staff say he is LYING about Kavanaugh vote. They say if elected, he will be a good Democrat.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.