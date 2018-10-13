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MAKING DRAGON DINOSAUR ACTION FIGURE SCALES OUT OF LATEX, PUFF/ACRYLIC PAINT
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6 views • October 13, 2018
Watch "MAKING DRAGON AND DINOSAUR SCALES OUT OF LATEX
Applying the colors in mottled, patchy, "stippled," transparent acrylics, watercolors, pastels, inks and pencils gives this fantasy dragon dinosaur sci fi creature a more "hyper realistic", organic appearance...🐊🦎🐊🦎🖌🖌🖌
Applying the colors in mottled, patchy, "stippled," transparent acrylics, watercolors, pastels, inks and pencils gives this fantasy dragon dinosaur sci fi creature a more "hyper realistic", organic appearance...🐊🦎🐊🦎🖌🖌🖌
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