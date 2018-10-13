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Ep 916 After All Of Trump Successes, Repubs Thinks They Will Hold House
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2 views • October 13, 2018
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise predicted Friday that Republicans would keep their majority in the House because of the strong economy and because many voters are angry at how Democrats treated Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation.
"I think we hold the House," Scalise, R-La., told Fox News Friday.
Scalise said the decision by Democrats to resort to violent rhetoric during the Kavanaugh confirmation shows they have no ideas, and said this would turn off voters.
"I think we hold the House," Scalise, R-La., told Fox News Friday.
Scalise said the decision by Democrats to resort to violent rhetoric during the Kavanaugh confirmation shows they have no ideas, and said this would turn off voters.
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