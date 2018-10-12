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Soros revoltado com Brasileiros! (Soros revolted with Brazilians)
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20 views • October 12, 2018
George Soros esta revoltado com o rumo (Direita) que o Brasil vem tomando, indo de encontro contra seus interesses.
George Soros is disgusted with the direction (Right) that Brazil has been taking, going against his interests.
George Soros is disgusted with the direction (Right) that Brazil has been taking, going against his interests.
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