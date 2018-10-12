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Full Show - Critical Broadcast! Big Tech Now Purging All Conservatives From The Internet - 10/12/2018
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910 views • October 12, 2018
Entire homes and communities have been obliterated by Hurricane Michael. Also, the missing Saudi journalist has prompted global business leaders to suspend ties with Saudi Arabia and Sen. Paul (R-Ky.) is set to introduce a bill to cut military aid to the country until the journalist rumored to be murdered is found.
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