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Secret Service: Hillary Clinton Behaved Like A Demon Possessed Woman
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1244 views • October 12, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down reports from former Secret Service agents and confidants of the Clintons that reveal Hillary behaves like she's possessed by a demon creature behind closed doors.
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