© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UPDATE! Lost Pyramid Ruins Bike Ride
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • October 12, 2018
I wanted to take the time to reflect back on the recent trip I took on my single speed bike to the "Cursed Pyramid Ruins" in Southern Indiana, U.S.A. There were a number of mistakes that I made and a number of upgrades that need to be made on the bike itself that I share with you.
Also a very personal and inspiration event that occurred on the return trip that was not in that video!
Also a very personal and inspiration event that occurred on the return trip that was not in that video!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.