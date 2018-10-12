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FILM 20_More UFOs De-cloak Over San Francisco
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18 views • October 12, 2018
If you have ever thought there might be UFOs in your skies that you just can’t see, you’re probably right. In this film, UFOs come in and out of visibility, right in front of the camera! It is truly a delight to watch.
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