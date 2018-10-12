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The ALEX JONES Show (FULL SHOW) FRIDAY 10/12/18 INFOWARS
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103 views • October 12, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
October 12, 2018
25 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
FACEBOOK, TWITTER SIMULTANEOUSLY PURGE OVER 800 MAJOR CONSERVATIVE ACCOUNTS IN 1 DAY CITING "FAKE NEWS, POLITICAL SPAM"
JIM BROWN AT THE WHITE HOUSE
INTERNET KILL SWITCH
NRA MEMBERS, CONSERVATIVES BLACKLISTED FROM GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS
GUEST:
KAITLIN BENNETT, KENT STATE GRAD OPEN CARRY SUPPORTER
PATRIOTS - GET THE TRUTH OUT!
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & THANKS FOR WATCHING!
October 12, 2018
25 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
FACEBOOK, TWITTER SIMULTANEOUSLY PURGE OVER 800 MAJOR CONSERVATIVE ACCOUNTS IN 1 DAY CITING "FAKE NEWS, POLITICAL SPAM"
JIM BROWN AT THE WHITE HOUSE
INTERNET KILL SWITCH
NRA MEMBERS, CONSERVATIVES BLACKLISTED FROM GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS
GUEST:
KAITLIN BENNETT, KENT STATE GRAD OPEN CARRY SUPPORTER
PATRIOTS - GET THE TRUTH OUT!
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & THANKS FOR WATCHING!
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