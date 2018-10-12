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Gut, Heart, Muscle and Immune System support that works. The power of raw eggs to restore health and save skin from burns
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43 views • October 12, 2018
Hyperimmune egg to support healing a leaky gut, lowering zonulin & inflammation, lower heart rate, give strength to muscles, increase rate of healing of muscles, and reduce muscle soreness. Arabinogalactan supports growth of probiotics as well as butyrate production. Butyrate is the primary fuel for intestinal health and needed to maintain gut wall integrity. How raw eggs brought a semi-bedridden women close to dying, back to life in three days. How raw egg whites heal skin burns.
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