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Presence - How do we find a present mind? Let's talk. - Awaken ER
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1 view • October 12, 2018
As discussed briefly in the previous episode on Self-Sabotage. Presence is the art of syncing your conscious and sub-conscious mind. In essence, giving yourself and others the gift of presence, a present mind, and spirit. Learn how to sync up your state of mind and become present with others.
We discuss the corrective action we can all practice to unlock our full potential.
Donations - Litecoin: LXzgYMwZhaaLafX64uD4YsVDurUVp8ohWr
We discuss the corrective action we can all practice to unlock our full potential.
Donations - Litecoin: LXzgYMwZhaaLafX64uD4YsVDurUVp8ohWr
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