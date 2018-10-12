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Is This Proof Democrats Are Mind Controlled Zombies?
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11525 views • October 12, 2018
If America needed any more proof that most demonrats in 2018 are mind controlled zombies, we get it in this short video clip. Evidence of MKUltra mind control at work?
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