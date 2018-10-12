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Full Show: Mass Facebook Purge of Alt-Media
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119 views • October 12, 2018
Over 800 accounts were just purged by Facebook with many having several million followers. Most were conservative & supporters of Trump but others were taken down as well. Then, Dwight Mitchell joins to talk about fighting back against CPS kidnapping kids and Roger Stone joins to reveal the legal pushback that has begun against Mueller. And, the gruesome details of the brutal murder of a journalist by the Saudi Royal Family were reportedly captured by his Apple Watch
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