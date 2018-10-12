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A Murder Too Far: Will Apple Watch Recording Stop Yemen War?
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13 views • October 12, 2018
Mohammed bin Salman was behind the Yemen War that has claimed the lives of over 13,000 including 3,000 children. Will the gruesome beating, murder & dismemberment of a journalist — reportedly captured by his Apple Watch — cause even establishment neocons to stop supporting the brutal Saudi regime or are they just pushing MBS out?
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