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#KidsToo: No Due Process Before CPS Kidnaps
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27 views • October 12, 2018
How about due process for children, parents & families before children are removed? Dwight Mitchell, “Stop CPS from Legally Kidnapping Children” (SCPSLKC.org), joins to explain the national problem of bureaucrats who are incentivized to take children without due process (over 80% taken are not in danger physically or sexually).
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