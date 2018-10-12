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The Constitution will Never Enforce Itself: Good Morning Liberty 10-12-18
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3 views • October 12, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses two common objections to our work at the TAC. First, from conservatives who claim that efforts to pass nullification bills are a waste because government “already has the rules in the constitution.” And second, from libertarians who quote a 19th century anarchist who blamed the loss of liberty on the constitution itself.
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