© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Disappears Vaccine Protestors
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • October 12, 2018
After hundreds of thousands of vaccines harmed Chinese people in July, protestors were arrested with one now missing for 40 days. Will censorship of vaccine information come to disappearance of people in America? Consider that Big Pharma was able to legally prohibit pharmacists from telling people about cheaper versions of drugs until the gag order was removed by Trump just this week.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.