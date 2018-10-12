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800 Conservative / Christian / Nationalist Sites Banned By Facebook In Coordinated Purge
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265 views • October 12, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how, after first banning Infowars, Facebook and Twitter have purged their platforms of over 800 more conservative, Christian, and nationalist sites ahead of the 2018 midterm elections to sway public opinion in their favor.
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