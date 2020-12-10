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Pass the Salt Live - Defeat the Demon-crats 10-12-2018
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6 views • October 12, 2018
Get involved in “Meet You at the Polls”. Check out govpray.com for instructions & flyers to help you organize in your area. The meetings will start this Sunday at 3:00 PM and every Sunday until the election. Meet at your local county court house, state capitol or wherever - in a visible place with a flag pole in your town. Print off flyers from govpray.com and pass them outin your area.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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