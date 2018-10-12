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Alex jones DAILY SHOW 01-20-2017 TRUMP iNAUGURATION
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0 view • October 12, 2018
David Knight and LeeAnn Macado hosting,Alex Jones and Rob Dew live in the field in DC. A historic moment caught in time forever :) Feel guilty? history Is happening now ! please try and catch up on the recent past to get a clue where we are heading....
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