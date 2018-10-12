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Pedalin' to the Cursed Pyramid Ruins! (teaser)
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8 views • October 12, 2018
When people think of pyramid ruins, it is usually deserts, camels, and ancient mummies that come to mind. But the ruins of the Limestone Pyramid in Needmore, Indiana are of a more modern sort.
Join me as I ride my single speed bike to go explore the "Cursed Pyramid Ruins" of Southern Indiana.
Join me as I ride my single speed bike to go explore the "Cursed Pyramid Ruins" of Southern Indiana.
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