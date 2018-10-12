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Alex Jones Endorses Revolutionary Reparations Plan For Black Community
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536 views • October 12, 2018
During the October 11th 2018 Banned Midterm Election Coverage, Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer played the full 20 minute video of the meeting between Kanye West, Jim Brown and President Trump. During the end of the broadcast Alex Jones endorsed what he calls his most revolutionary idea to date.
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