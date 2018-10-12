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How to Talk to your Prospects!
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13 views • October 12, 2018
One of the things that we struggle the most in multi-level marketing industry is how to properly talk to our prospects we are to quick to put them through the system that we were taught and sometimes we lose good people in the rush to get that sign up, some of the best prospects that turned out to be one of our best builders end up taking time to be groomed before they join us!
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