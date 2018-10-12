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Hurricane Michael leaves Mexico Beach, Florida in ruins
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265 views • October 12, 2018
Hurricane Michael leveled Mexico Beach. Griff Jenkins gets an aerial view of the devastation in Florida.
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newsfloridausfox newsfox news channelhurricanesgriff jenkinsextreme weatherpanama citygulf of mexicohurricanedevastationstormtropical stormhurricane michaelflorida panhandleflorida gulf coasthurricane updatetracking hurricane michaelgriff jenkins hurricanehurricane damagehurricane damage floridahurricane michael aftermathhurricane michael damagemexico beachmexico beach hurricane damage
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