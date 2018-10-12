© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Created Kinds Cannot Change Into Other Kinds
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • October 12, 2018
What limits the amount of variation that occurs within a kind and prevents evolutionary change? Information codes like DNA require intelligence, genetic mistakes like mutations do not build up anything new, and an extremely small tolerance for change in the genetic code.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.