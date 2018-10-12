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WPRPN Episode #121 - September 11th Roundtable
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6 views • October 12, 2018
Friday, Sept 7th – Episode #121
Our Annual SEPT 11TH "NEVER FORGET" (ALWAYS REMEMBER) Round-Table Memorial
Now 17 years since the start of WW3, the Robin Hood takes time 2 reflect on the bloody legacy & devastating impact of a day which will FOREVER live in INFAMY.
https://www.wprpn.com/september-2018
https://www.minds.com/GMNo
Our Annual SEPT 11TH "NEVER FORGET" (ALWAYS REMEMBER) Round-Table Memorial
Now 17 years since the start of WW3, the Robin Hood takes time 2 reflect on the bloody legacy & devastating impact of a day which will FOREVER live in INFAMY.
https://www.wprpn.com/september-2018
https://www.minds.com/GMNo
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