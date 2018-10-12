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The Godless Liberals Are Out Of Control!
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90 views • October 12, 2018
Kaitlin Bennett: "Last night at the Trump rally in PA a liberal protester touched me against my consent and said he'd throw me on the ground and rape me"
These freaks have been POSSESSED by DEMONS
"When they go low...KICK 'EM!"
"You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about"
What does she care about?
DEATH
MONEY
MORE DEATH
MORE MONEY
These freaks have been POSSESSED by DEMONS
"When they go low...KICK 'EM!"
"You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about"
What does she care about?
DEATH
MONEY
MORE DEATH
MORE MONEY
Keywords
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