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Prime Creator States "The End Is The Beginning And The Beginning Is The End" - December 12, 2017
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6 views • October 12, 2018
December 10, 2017
Hello My Children,
The time has come for Me to relay more truth and transparency in My series of Prime Creator messages! Through this letter, you will gain an understanding that mishaps do occur in higher planes of existence but only continue playing out in much lower realms. I would also like to clarify that when you read “I” in this letter, it is representing Me, The Prime Creator. Today I am providing you additional SOFT DISCLOSURE on simple ... read more shorturl.at/enrsy
Hello My Children,
The time has come for Me to relay more truth and transparency in My series of Prime Creator messages! Through this letter, you will gain an understanding that mishaps do occur in higher planes of existence but only continue playing out in much lower realms. I would also like to clarify that when you read “I” in this letter, it is representing Me, The Prime Creator. Today I am providing you additional SOFT DISCLOSURE on simple ... read more shorturl.at/enrsy
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