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Rapture Depicted in Jewish Wedding Traditions - JD Farag [mirrored]
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11 views • October 12, 2018
Mirrored copy (excerpt from 31:10 to 1:00:50) of "Why the Rapture of the Church Has To Happen Before the Seven Year Tribulation Pt 3.m4v" posted 21 Aug 2011 on the J.D. Farag channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgjZ5bHBek8
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THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. Fair Use Notice: This not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgjZ5bHBek8
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. Fair Use Notice: This not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
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