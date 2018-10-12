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What A Gender Queer Taught Me About Quantum Physics Today
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44 views • October 12, 2018
Amrou Al-Kadhi (AKA Glamrou) appeared in a video published by BBC with the caption
‘What quantum physics taught me about queer identity’, Gender Queer (Glamrou) spoke
on the ‘inspiration to be found in the ‘beautiful, strange and glorious’ sect of physics.’
Gender Queer Glamrou as a “Queer person with no real fixed identity”
appears to be greatly comforted by the fact that Quantum Physics shows
“Reality is just a set of contradictions with no real fixed foundations.”
‘What quantum physics taught me about queer identity’, Gender Queer (Glamrou) spoke
on the ‘inspiration to be found in the ‘beautiful, strange and glorious’ sect of physics.’
Gender Queer Glamrou as a “Queer person with no real fixed identity”
appears to be greatly comforted by the fact that Quantum Physics shows
“Reality is just a set of contradictions with no real fixed foundations.”
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