© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN's Don Lemon Coddling Child Activists
Follow
0
Share
Report
16 views • October 12, 2018
“Gotta hand it to Don Lemon, he’s really trying hard to make it seem like it is both logical and loving to plop kids on television and never put any restrictions around the absolutely insane levels of rhetoric they employ on a regular basis in criticism of their policy opponents.” – Dana Loesch
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.