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Parkland Activists Lead Charge Against Their Own Freedom
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348 views • October 12, 2018
“While you’re changing the world, you may want to stop and talk to an adult like an adult about how precisely you’re changing it, and what needs to be done … They’re paradoxically “leading the charge” to restrict their own access to methods of self-defense by raising the age on limits for gun owners in the state. So, you led the charge to deprive yourself of your own freedom?” – Dana Loesch
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