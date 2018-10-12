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Seattleite Erika Nagy: Seattle Mayor is Declining Quality of Life for Residents
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"It is a beautiful region to live in but under our current leadership, the policies they have put in place have really rapidly declined the quality of life for Seattle residents." Colion Noir talks with native Seattleite Erika Nagy – a mother and community activist – about the widespread drugs, crime and homelessness the city's leadership is not only refusing to address, but actually creating.
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