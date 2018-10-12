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Matt Schlapp: Anti-2A Stance Will Bite Back at Liberals
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3 views • October 12, 2018
"Every time guns have been front and center or the Second Amendment itself has been front and center in an election, it has been really good for the party that's pro-Second Amendment ... Just grabbing people's handguns, grabbing people's hunting rifles, this is not what the American people are interested in, and it's going to boomerang on them." —Matt Schlapp
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