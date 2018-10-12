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Clive Palmer - the facts
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22 views • October 12, 2018
Clive Palmer has (In 2018) announced he will again seek election as an Australian Federal politician. Every voter needs to examine this video collection of "hard fact" news reports. (Palmer would sue if they were not the truth!)
The evidence presented is clear and undeniable.
His arrogance, his dishonesty, his deviousness, his lack of civilised decency and, especially, his utter incompetence as a leader.
The evidence presented is clear and undeniable.
His arrogance, his dishonesty, his deviousness, his lack of civilised decency and, especially, his utter incompetence as a leader.
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