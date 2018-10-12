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The Patriot Intel Report
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181 views • October 12, 2018
Welcome to the Patriot Intel Report with Phoenix!
The Patriot Intel Report will focus on the changing energetics and dynamics that we are witnessing in the world today and how YOU can pro-actively navigate and THRIVE as the old power structures…begin to fall.
NOW is the time to prepare your heart…your mind…your soul…and your body to be the BEST that you can be in this new emerging world.
The Patriot Intel Report will focus on the changing energetics and dynamics that we are witnessing in the world today and how YOU can pro-actively navigate and THRIVE as the old power structures…begin to fall.
NOW is the time to prepare your heart…your mind…your soul…and your body to be the BEST that you can be in this new emerging world.
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