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Ep 915 Facebook Shuts Down 800 Political Pages Weeks Before Election
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5 views • October 12, 2018
Facebook says it has purged more than 800 U.S. pages and accounts for spamming users with garbage links and clickbait. Facebook accuses their backers of "coordinated inauthentic behavior" for setting up networks of pages and accounts designed to mislead users about who they are and what they're doing.
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