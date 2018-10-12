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Full Show - Radical Democrat Planned Terrorist Bombing On Election Day - 10/11/2018
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700 views • October 12, 2018
The Democrats are quickly becoming the party of violence as a mob mentality against Republicans is sweeping the country. A man, citing Republican corruption as motive, was even captured by police before he could set off a bomb in Washington D.C. on election day. Alex reports from the road on the most important topics facing patriots today. Also, Owen Shroyer guest hosts and discusses the epic meeting between Kanye West and President Trump.
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