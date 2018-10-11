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Rose McGowan Calls Out #MeToo Movement As Bull***t
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3231 views • October 11, 2018
Owen Shroyer reveals that longtime liberal activist and actress, Rose McGowan, has the clarity of mind to be both a victim/survivor of the #MeToo movement while also calling out the Kavanaugh SCOTUS hearing for what it truly was: a political stunt.
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