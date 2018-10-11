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The Fed Is At War With America
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1199 views • October 11, 2018
President Trump has called out the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates so quickly even though under Obama that was not the case. Mike Adams exposes the agenda of the private Fed as a war against the prosperity of Americans that simply want to make America great.
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