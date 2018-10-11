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Michelle Obama Condemns Eric Holder’s Calls For Violence
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158 views • October 11, 2018
Owen Shroyer breaks down how Michelle Obama has come out to condemn Eric Holder's inappropriate calls for violence against Trump supporters where he twisted the Former First Lady's famous words, "when they go low, we go high."
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