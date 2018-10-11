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It Is Time To Stop The Violent Democrat Mobs
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1763 views • October 11, 2018
The left has grown increasingly violent since the election of President Trump. MSM, academia, and democrats refuse to label ANTIFA as the domestic terror group that they are.The left openly admits even more violence is on the way should they lose in November.
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