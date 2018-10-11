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Only You
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6 views • October 11, 2018
Mostly written in 1986…updated in 2018. Not surprisingly, a song to myself.
If you have something you'd like to contribute to this tune or anything else I'm doing, please feel free to get in touch via my website...nextvoice.com. Thanks for listening.
If you have something you'd like to contribute to this tune or anything else I'm doing, please feel free to get in touch via my website...nextvoice.com. Thanks for listening.
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