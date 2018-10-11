© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Conservative Brother VS Liberal Brother: Ultimate Debate
Follow
0
Share
Report
453 views • October 11, 2018
Infowars reporter Millie Weaver interviewed two brothers after the Trump Campaign Rally in Erie PA on Oct 10th. One went to trade school and was conservative and one went to college and was a leaned liberal. Let the debate begin.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.