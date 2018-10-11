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Kanye Just Achieved In 10 Min What Obama Couldn’t Do In 8 Years
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1108 views • October 11, 2018
Millions of Americans voted for “racial unity” when they voted to elect Barak Obama, but Obama pushed “racial disunity”. Now, under the Trump administration, it’s up to brave figures, like Kanye West, to bridge the divide no matter the cost.
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