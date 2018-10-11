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Calm After The Storm
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4 views • October 11, 2018
written in 1990 while me and my dog Bart lived in a spare upstairs room of a friend of a friend (not really a love song, possible foreshadowing)
If you have something you'd like to contribute to this tune or anything else I'm doing, please feel free to get in touch via my website...nextvoice.com.
If you have something you'd like to contribute to this tune or anything else I'm doing, please feel free to get in touch via my website...nextvoice.com.
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