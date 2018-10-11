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When - Not If - Will The Radical Leftists Start Murdering People?
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795 views • October 11, 2018
Owen Shroyer breaks down the story behind a 200 pound bomb prepared to blow up in Washington D.C. just days before President Trump's 2016 inauguration and wonders when more attacks like this will be carried out into fruition.
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