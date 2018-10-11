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See The Pro-Gun Video YouTube Banned
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835 views • October 11, 2018
Recently, Rex Jones challenged David Hogg to a debate about gun control. That video has now been banned from YouTube as the crackdown on patriots by Big Tech continues. See the video that haunts the dreams of the globalists while you still can!
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