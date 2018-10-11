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NULLIFY TAX GRAND JURY - This has worked on liens, levies, criminal investigations.
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1 view • October 11, 2018
NOT LEGAL ADVICE - This set of briefed arguments strike at the foundation of what the IRS claims is its authority to collect an income tax in America.
NOT IN THE MOVEMENT - This understanding of the Tax Code was earned through the most comprehensive and exhaustive analysis ever conducted, and there's no crazy notions or theories in this work; just pure law.
David R. Myrland
NOT IN THE MOVEMENT - This understanding of the Tax Code was earned through the most comprehensive and exhaustive analysis ever conducted, and there's no crazy notions or theories in this work; just pure law.
David R. Myrland
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